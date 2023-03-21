Menu

Canada

Ontario puts $224M to training centres to boost skilled trades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 12:13 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, gets help from grade 11 student Shannon Williams, 16, as they practise plasma welding on a car hood while visiting St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, gets help from grade 11 student Shannon Williams, 16, as they practise plasma welding on a car hood while visiting St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says this week’s provincial budget will include $224 million more to build and upgrade training centres, as part of a push to boost the skilled trades.

The government says applications for a new Skills Development Fund capital stream are set to open in the late spring for groups including unions, businesses, industry associations and Indigenous centres to build new training centres, or upgrade or convert existing facilities.

Ontario also plans to spend $75 million more over the next three years to support operations at those centres, as Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation.

Read more: Ontario proposes ‘tightening’ of laws around mass layoffs

The province’s Financial Accountability Office released a labour market report today, saying that both job creation and long-term job vacancies are at record levels.

Story continues below advertisement

The FAO says Ontario’s employment rose by 338,300 jobs in 2022, and when combined with job gains in 2021, it marks the strongest two-year period on record.

Trending Now

However the fiscal watchdog also says that 36.3 per cent of all job vacancies in the third quarter of 2022 were positions that had been unfilled for 90 days or more, the highest on record.

OntarioDoug FordpoliticsOntario politicsFord governmentOntario budgetSkilled TradesOntario Skilled Tradesontario 2023 budget
