Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say 2 dead after head-on collision near Medicine Hat, Alta.

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 21, 2023 11:51 am
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press
Two people died in a collision on Highway 3 about 20 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat Monday night, according to RCMP.

Police said though it is early in the investigation, it is believed that at around 8 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on Highway 3 when it crossed the centre line and crashed into a semi-truck driving on the other side of the road.

Read more: 5 killed, 1 child in life-threatening condition after head-on crash near High Prairie, Alta.

The two Medicine Hat residents in the pickup, a 63-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash, police said, adding that the driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP said traffic on the highway had to be rerouted overnight as officers investigated the collision and removed debris from the road.

Redcliff RCMP are investigating the collision.

Read more: Alberta man killed in collision on Highway 3, RCMP say

RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CollisionHighway 3Alberta fatal collisionAlberta Collisionhighway 3 collisionMedicine Hat Fatal Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

