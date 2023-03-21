RCMP say 2 dead after head-on collision near Medicine Hat, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died in a collision on Highway 3 about 20 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat Monday night, according to RCMP.

Police said though it is early in the investigation, it is believed that at around 8 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on Highway 3 when it crossed the centre line and crashed into a semi-truck driving on the other side of the road.

The two Medicine Hat residents in the pickup, a 63-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash, police said, adding that the driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP said traffic on the highway had to be rerouted overnight as officers investigated the collision and removed debris from the road.

Redcliff RCMP are investigating the collision.