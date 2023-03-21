Menu

Economy

Feds provide $150K for Belleville, Ont. electric bus feasibility study

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 11:10 am
Belleville City Hall. View image in full screen
Belleville City Hall. Mike Postovit / Corus Entertainment
Battery-powered, electric buses could be making their way to the “Friendly City.”

Tuesday, the federal government announced funding of $150,000 towards a battery electric bus feasibility study in Belleville.

The feds say the study and plan will allow the City of Belleville to evaluate its readiness to transition to zero-emission buses.

Once complete, the study will provide the city with a plan to guide its procurement of buses and charging infrastructure.

“Zero-emission transit is vital in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net zero by 2050. This funding will lay the groundwork for the City of Belleville to transition to a zero-emission bus fleet. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to improve the quality of life of all Canadians,” said Jennifer O’Connell, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed over $24.8 billion for transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Federal GovernmentBellevilleElectric VehiclesEVelectric busesGovernment investmentbattery powered buses
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

