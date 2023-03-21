Feds provide $150K for Belleville, Ont. electric bus feasibility study

Send this page to someone via email

Battery-powered, electric buses could be making their way to the “Friendly City.”

Tuesday, the federal government announced funding of $150,000 towards a battery electric bus feasibility study in Belleville.

The feds say the study and plan will allow the City of Belleville to evaluate its readiness to transition to zero-emission buses.

Once complete, the study will provide the city with a plan to guide its procurement of buses and charging infrastructure.

“Zero-emission transit is vital in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net zero by 2050. This funding will lay the groundwork for the City of Belleville to transition to a zero-emission bus fleet. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to improve the quality of life of all Canadians,” said Jennifer O’Connell, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed over $24.8 billion for transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.