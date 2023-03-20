Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed, vehicle stolen in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 8:35 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vehicle was violently stolen by two suspects armed with a knife in Toronto, police say.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, in the area of Rogers Road and Old Weston Road, two people reportedly stabbed a man and stole his vehicle.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were on the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Toronto police make arrests in carjacking involving Mitch Marner

The stolen vehicle was a blue Nissan Rogue with the plate CWAE278, according to police. It was last seen around Keele Street.

Anyone who sees the Nissan is asked to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceStabbingTPSCarjackingToronto StabbingRogers RoadOld Weston Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers