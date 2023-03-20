Man stabbed, vehicle stolen in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle was violently stolen by two suspects armed with a knife in Toronto, police say.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, in the area of Rogers Road and Old Weston Road, two people reportedly stabbed a man and stole his vehicle.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were on the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The stolen vehicle was a blue Nissan Rogue with the plate CWAE278, according to police. It was last seen around Keele Street.

Anyone who sees the Nissan is asked to call 911.

