Ajax rental fraud suspect took payments, but never allowed anyone to move in: Durham police

Charges have been laid after a woman advertised a room for rent online, accepted first and last months’ rent from potential tenants, but never let anyone move in, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Feb. 21, officers learned of an incident where a person by the name of Tracy Dewolfe advertised a room for rent at a home on Telford Street in Ajax.

She would post ads on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji and, after potential tenants would look at the room, she would take first and last months’ rent, police said. However, no one was ever allowed to move in, officers allege.

An investigation determined that there were 16 separate incidents where this occurred, police said.

Whitby resident Colleen Hull, 46, has since been charged with 16 counts of fraud under, 16 counts of false pretences and four counts of breaching a court order.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.