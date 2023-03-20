Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ajax rental fraud suspect took payments, but never allowed anyone to move in: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 3:17 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid after a woman advertised a room for rent online, accepted first and last months’ rent from potential tenants, but never let anyone move in, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Feb. 21, officers learned of an incident where a person by the name of Tracy Dewolfe advertised a room for rent at a home on Telford Street in Ajax.

She would post ads on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji and, after potential tenants would look at the room, she would take first and last months’ rent, police said. However, no one was ever allowed to move in, officers allege.

Read more: Man charged in 2 Oshawa arsons that caused ‘significant’ damage: police

An investigation determined that there were 16 separate incidents where this occurred, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Whitby resident Colleen Hull, 46, has since been charged with 16 counts of fraud under, 16 counts of false pretences and four counts of breaching a court order.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
Crimedurham regionAjaxDurhamDurham Policeajax crimeRental Fraudajax fraudajax rental frauddurham regiional police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers