Donald Trump indicted in Manhattan hush money probe: U.S. reports

Send this page to someone via email

A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump on a felony charge related to hush money payments made to a porn star, according to multiple major U.S. media reports, in a historic and highly consequential move against a former U.S. president.

The New York Times and CNN first reported the news Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the grand jury’s vote. The Washington Post, ABC and Reuters have subsequently published their own reports citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Associated Press said it had confirmed the news with Trump’s lawyer.

The charges are certain to reshape Trump’s re-election bid and the overall race for president in 2024, and Trump has vowed to stay in the race regardless of whether he is indicted.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump claimed on March 18 that his arrest was imminent, and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigated hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

The development prompted police in New York to set up barricades outside a courthouse in anticipation of unrest. Trump was never indicted last week, but raised more than US$1.5M for his 2024 presidential campaign off the speculation.

2:31 Trump predicts arrest, pushes supporters to protest

A grand jury hearing the case was expected to meet again on Monday. Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, Texas, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

With a hand over his heart, Trump stood at attention when his rally opened with a song called Justice for All performed by a choir of people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Story continues below advertisement

Some footage from the Capitol attack was shown on big screens displayed at the rally site as the choir sang the national anthem and a recording played of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The display opened Trump’s first rally of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign. He then launched into a speech brimming with resentments and framed the probes, including the New York grand jury investigation, as political attacks on him and his followers.

The grand jury has been hearing from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who says he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade earlier.

Read more: Attorney for Donald Trump appears before grand jury investigating former president

Trump denies the encounters occurred, says he did nothing wrong and has called the investigation a “witch hunt” by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging his 2024 presidential campaign.

Porn actor Stormy Daniels, and at least two former Trump aides have been among the witnesses who have met with prosecutors in recent weeks.

Cohen has said that at Trump’s direction, he arranged payments totalling $280,000 to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Cohen, the payouts were to buy their silence about Trump, who was then in the thick of his first presidential campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Cohen and federal prosecutors said Trump’s company paid him $420,000 as reimbursement for the $130,000 payment to Daniels and to cover bonuses and other supposed expenses. The company classified those payments internally as legal expenses. The $150,000 payment to McDougal was made by the then-publisher of the supermarket tabloid National Enquirer, which kept her story from coming to light.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served prison time and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors never charged Trump with any crime.

— with files from The Associated Press