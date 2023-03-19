Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

9-year-old Alberta girl faces rare form of eye cancer

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta woman with rare brain cancer facing huge U.S. medical bill'
Alberta woman with rare brain cancer facing huge U.S. medical bill
WATCH: Health Matters January 11: An Edmonton woman diagnosed with two uncommon conditions, including a rare brain tumour known as chordoma, is seeking treatment with a specialist in both ailments. But as Su-Ling Goh reports, that will come with a huge U.S. medical bill. – Jan 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A nine-year-old girl from Fort Vermillion in northern Alberta is battling a rare type of cancer that doctors say they have never seen in such a young person.

Shanelle Meneen went to the doctor to check out a lump that had formed in the corner of her eye. At first, doctors thought she had an abscessed gland and prescribed her a few rounds of antibiotics. A CT scan later revealed the lump was much more and she was sent to the Stollery in Edmonton.

“At first she was scared when they told her she had cancer,” said Sarah Meneen, Shanelle’s mom.

“She was scared when they told her she was going to lose her hair, that she has to be in the hospital every week and she has to be tested for the rest of her life.”

Read more: Young Alberta cancer survivor recognized for giving back while fighting disease

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m scared,” Sarah Meneen said through tears. “It’s hard seeing her going through all of this. She’s tired of the hospitals and doctors. She struggles when she has to be admitted.”

It was early December when doctors noticed a change in Shanelle’s eye, and on Jan. 30, she had surgery to remove the tumour.

She next underwent IV chemotherapy treatments to remove what was left of the tumor following surgery. Shanelle is now on her sixth round of chemo to rid her body of the rabdomyosarcoma.

Click to play video: 'A Little Warrior herself, Glori Meldrum shares story in book focused on hope, love and resiliency'
A Little Warrior herself, Glori Meldrum shares story in book focused on hope, love and resiliency

Her family travels seven hours each way, once a week, to Edmonton for her treatments. Her mom and dad sleep on the hospital floor, while their three younger children stay at home.

Trending Now

Shanelle has been approved for a type of radiation treatment that she can only receive in Jacksonville, Fla., where the family will be heading once they finalize the dates. The treatment must take place during her 14th week of chemotherapy.

Story continues below advertisement
Shenelle Meneen's family shaved their heads in an act of solidarity and support when she started her chemotherapy. View image in full screen
Shenelle Meneen’s family shaved their heads in an act of solidarity and support when she started her chemotherapy. Courtesy of: Sarah Meneen

In an act of solidarity and support, Shanelle’s family shaved their heads as soon as the young girl started to lose her hair. They’ve also started a GoFundMe to help cover the travel and medical expenses.

“We have a big family and everybody is coming together to help in any way they can,” Sarah said.

More on Health
CancerFundraiserGoFundMeTreatmentCancer TreatmentRadiationpediatric cancerTumorFort Vermillionmedical expenses
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers