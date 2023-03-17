Second London, Ont. officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital Friday

Send this page to someone via email

London police confirmed to Global News that the second officer injured during last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane in London, Ont. has been discharged from hospital.

The officer was discharged around noon hour with several officers and other personnel arriving in more than 20 emergency response vehicles between police, fire and paramedics.

The officer released Friday was one of two shot at and injured during an over 12-hour standoff Saturday, March 11. The standoff began when a 41-year-old man was found inside an apartment on Kipps Lane with multiple stab wombs.

The 41-year-old, later identified as Joel Cameron of London, was taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators evacuated some neighbouring buildings due to a suspect believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

During the standoff at 621 Kipps Lane, police say the suspect shot once at police, resulting in two officers being taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 p.m.

One of the officers was treated for their injuries and released from hospital by Monday afternoon, while the other remained until Friday to be treated for serious injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. A firearm was located, ending the hours-long standoff.

Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, of London, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police have confirmed the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday.

Devon Ferguson-Feit, 28, of London, is also facing a charge of second-degree murder in the case. He was arrested on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.