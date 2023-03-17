Inquest announced into death of inmate at Kitchener, Ont. women’s prison

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Ontario has announced that it will be holding an inquest into the death of Terry Baker next month.

Baker was found unresponsive in her prison cell at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener in 2016, before being pronounced dead at a local hospital two days later.

Shortly after Baker’s death, a victim’s advocacy group told The Canadian Press she had a history of mental illness and was in segregation when she was found with a ligature around her neck.

“We consider this another preventable death and feel that it is high time the Correctional Service of Canada and the minister of public safety take a clear position that no individuals with mental health issues should ever be in segregation,” Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies executive director Kim Pate said back in 2016.

At the time of her death, Baker was in prison for her part in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan, who had been sexually assaulted, tortured and beaten to death by a group of young people.

The inquest into Baker’s death is scheduled to begin on April 11 and is expected to last two weeks.

The purpose of the inquest is to look for options to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

– with files from The Canadian Press