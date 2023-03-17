Menu

Canada

Inquest announced into death of inmate at Kitchener, Ont. women’s prison

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:32 pm
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. is shown on Thursday, May 1, 2008. View image in full screen
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. is shown on Thursday, May 1, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
The Province of Ontario has announced that it will be holding an inquest into the death of Terry Baker next month.

Baker was found unresponsive in her prison cell at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener in 2016, before being pronounced dead at a local hospital two days later.

Read more: Ontario prisoner’s death was ‘preventable’: inmate advocacy group

Shortly after Baker’s death, a victim’s advocacy group told The Canadian Press she had a history of mental illness and was in segregation when she was found with a ligature around her neck.

“We consider this another preventable death and feel that it is high time the Correctional Service of Canada and the minister of public safety take a clear position that no individuals with mental health issues should ever be in segregation,” Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies executive director Kim Pate said back in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of her death, Baker was in prison for her part in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan, who had been sexually assaulted, tortured and beaten to death by a group of young people.

Read more: Inmate found dead in Grand Valley Institution

The inquest into Baker’s death is scheduled to begin on April 11 and is expected to last two weeks.

The purpose of the inquest is to look for options to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

– with files from The Canadian Press

