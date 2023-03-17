Menu

Canada

Ontario announces $1.25B for LTC staffing for next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 2:06 pm
Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Ontario’s long-term care minister says the province is giving $1.25 billion in the next fiscal year to homes for hiring and staff retention.

The province has committed to ensuring long-term care residents receive, on average, four hours of direct care per day by March 31, 2025.

The money announced today is for the third of a four-year, $4.9-billion commitment to hire and retain more than 27,000 registered nurses, registered practical nurses and personal support workers.

Read more: Ontario reviewing nursing agency practices in long-term care homes, minister says

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says hiring more staff will allow residents to connect to the care they need in the comfort of their long-term care home.

Direct care includes personal care, such as help with dining, bathing and dressing, as well as helping residents move and providing medication.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the province met its interim target of three hours of care in 2021-22, but can’t say yet if the target for this year will be met, as there are still two weeks left in this fiscal year.

Click to play video: 'Ontario facing health care funding shortfall: FAO'
Ontario facing health care funding shortfall: FAO
