Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy, 15, charged after 4 armed robberies at Brampton convenience stores

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:20 pm
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with four armed robberies in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said over 24 hours beginning on Thursday, a teen boy and two other unidentified suspects allegedly robbed four convenience stores at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspects allegedly targeted money and other property from stores.

According to police, no one was physically injured during the incidents.

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly aiming fireworks, uttering threats at 3 Peel police divisions

Officers said on Thursday at around 4 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in Brampton.

Police said during the incident, investigators identified the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, officers executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect was arrested inside and property and an imitation firearm was allegedly recovered.

A 15-year-old boy from Brampton has been charged with four counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and using an imitation firearm.

He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate further arrests and charges,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberypeel regional policeArmed RobberyPRPTeen Chargedyouth chargedBrampton Robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers