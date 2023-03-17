Boy, 15, charged after 4 armed robberies at Brampton convenience stores

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with four armed robberies in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said over 24 hours beginning on Thursday, a teen boy and two other unidentified suspects allegedly robbed four convenience stores at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspects allegedly targeted money and other property from stores.

According to police, no one was physically injured during the incidents.

Officers said on Thursday at around 4 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in Brampton.

Police said during the incident, investigators identified the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, officers executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton.

Police said the suspect was arrested inside and property and an imitation firearm was allegedly recovered.

A 15-year-old boy from Brampton has been charged with four counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and using an imitation firearm.

He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate further arrests and charges,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.