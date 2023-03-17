Dayna Spiring stepping down as CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Dayna Spiring is stepping down as CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW).

Spiring, who has been at the helm of the Winnipeg-boosting organization for more than seven years, announced Friday she will be retiring this summer.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built at EDW,” Spiring said in a release.

“Every day, we are selling Winnipeg to the world, showcasing our many advantages to visitors and investors, and we are positioning our city on the global stage.

0:15 Winnipeg unveils city’s new welcome sign featuring land acknowledgments

“I believe the organization has never been stronger and now seems like the right time to pass the baton.”

Story continues below advertisement

Describing itself as “the city’s lead economic development agency and champion for local growth,” EDW is governed by a private-sector board. The organization “works to grow the local economy by attracting business, investment, events and people to our city,” according to its website.

Under Spiring’s leadership, EDW helped spearhead the Winnipeg White-out Street Parties, bringing thousands to the city’s downtown to watch the Winnipeg Jets’ NHL playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.

The organization also helped Winnipeg’s successful bids to host the 2025 Grey Cup and 2023 World Police & Fire Games, while Spiring was in charge.

0:47 Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city

“We are very grateful to Dayna for all that she has accomplished at EDW and for her tremendous leadership,” said EDW board chair, Bill Parrish Jr. in a written statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that her determination, commitment to excellence and vision for this city will be very difficult to replace.”

The board says it is working on finding a replacement. Spiring will continue in her role until later in the summer to help ensure “a smooth transition and continued momentum,” the board said in a release.

Spiring helped the United Way Winnipeg bring in a record-setting $22.7 million as the organization’s campaign chair in 2022. She was the first woman to have served as chair of the Winnipeg Football Club and is the first woman to have her name engraved on the CFL’s Grey Cup trophy, twice.