Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dayna Spiring stepping down as CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:18 pm
Economic Development Winnipeg CEO Dayna Spiring has announced she will be stepping down from her role this summer. View image in full screen
Economic Development Winnipeg CEO Dayna Spiring has announced she will be stepping down from her role this summer. Maddy Reico / Economic Development Winnipeg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dayna Spiring is stepping down as CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW).

Spiring, who has been at the helm of the Winnipeg-boosting organization for more than seven years, announced Friday she will be retiring this summer.

Read more: Winnipeg launches new branding, slogan

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built at EDW,” Spiring said in a release.

“Every day, we are selling Winnipeg to the world, showcasing our many advantages to visitors and investors, and we are positioning our city on the global stage.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg unveils city’s new welcome sign featuring land acknowledgments'
Winnipeg unveils city’s new welcome sign featuring land acknowledgments

“I believe the organization has never been stronger and now seems like the right time to pass the baton.”

Story continues below advertisement

Describing itself as “the city’s lead economic development agency and champion for local growth,” EDW is governed by a private-sector board. The organization “works to grow the local economy by attracting business, investment, events and people to our city,” according to its website.

Read more: Winnipeg’s business community rallies together during COVID-19 pandemic

Under Spiring’s leadership, EDW helped spearhead the Winnipeg White-out Street Parties, bringing thousands to the city’s downtown to watch the Winnipeg Jets’ NHL playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.

The organization also helped Winnipeg’s successful bids to host the 2025 Grey Cup and 2023 World Police & Fire Games, while Spiring was in charge.

Click to play video: 'Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city'
Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city

“We are very grateful to Dayna for all that she has accomplished at EDW and for her tremendous leadership,” said EDW board chair, Bill Parrish Jr. in a written statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We know that her determination, commitment to excellence and vision for this city will be very difficult to replace.”

Read more: Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring to be first woman with name on Grey Cup

The board says it is working on finding a replacement. Spiring will continue in her role until later in the summer to help ensure “a smooth transition and continued momentum,” the board said in a release.

Spiring helped the United Way Winnipeg bring in a record-setting $22.7 million as the organization’s campaign chair in 2022. She was the first woman to have served as chair of the Winnipeg Football Club and is the first woman to have her name engraved on the CFL’s Grey Cup trophy, twice.

More on Canada
winnipegWinnipeg JetsCity of WinnipegWinnipeg DowntownEconomic Development WinnipegDayna SpiringEDWspiring retiring
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers