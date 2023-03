See more sharing options

Two children who were the subjects of a missing case were both located safely.

The Cut Knife RCMP stated in a release that 13-year-old Taliyah Kakum and 5-year-old Jessie Green were reported missing on March 15, 2023.

The Cut Knife RCMP thank the public for assisting in this matter.