Crime

Police seeking identity of North Okanagan suspect in alleged assault

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 6:05 pm
Security camera photos of the alleged assault suspect in Vernon. View image in full screen
Security camera photos of the alleged assault suspect in Vernon. RCMP
Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help following an alleged assault late last month.

According to the RCMP, a man entered a business along the 4700 block of 34th Street in Vernon, B.C., and wound up assaulting an employee who had asked him to leave the premises.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 21, around 2:20 a.m., and that the employee suffered minor injuries. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police shared an image of the suspect and described him as male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

“We’re hoping someone will recognize the person in the photograph and contact us so we can further our investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-2749.

CrimeOkanaganAssaultVernonNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpAssault suspect
