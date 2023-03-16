Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority warns of potential flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority is warning that the warmer weather and expected rainfall Friday could lead to some flooding.

The conservation authority warns that the Surface Water Monitoring Centre has issued a provincial watershed conditions statement for southern Ontario.

A weather system expected to head into the area on Friday is anticipated to bring temperatures well above seasonal values, with daytime highs climbing above 7 to 10 degrees Celsius. In addition, rainfall amounts of around 20 to 30 millimetres are expected.

While widespread flooding is not expected, the conservation authority warns there is the possibility for flooding in various low-lying areas of the watershed due to the rainfall and melting of the snowpack.

There is also the potential for ice breakup in some areas as a result of the increased flows, and ice jams may be possible in some of the watercourses, the conservation authority warns.

Residents are advised that all watercourses in the area may experience higher than normal water levels and flows.

As a result of rising water levels, local streams and rivers may become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.

The conversation authority recommends people warn children to stay away from all watercourses.

This Watershed Conditions Statement will be in effect through Sunday, March 19.