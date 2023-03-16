Menu

Crime

2 people from Stanley Mission, Sask. face 14 charges each after 2022 assault, robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 1:31 pm
Two people from Stanley Mission in northern Saskatchewan face 14 charges each in relation to a serious assault and robbery in 2022.
Two people from Stanley Mission in northern Saskatchewan face 14 charges each in relation to a serious assault and robbery in 2022. File / Global News
Two people from Stanley Mission in northern Saskatchewan are facing 14 charges each following an investigation from June 2022.

The La Ronge RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS) received a report on March 9, 2023, of a serious assault and robbery of an adult female, which occurred in June 2022.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonas Hardlotte and 33-year-old Roseanne Halkett were arrested in relation to the assault and several items were seized by police during a search warrant on March 14.

Read more: Woman wanted in dangerous La Ronge, Sask. firearms incident arrested

“Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Stanley Mission as part of their ongoing investigation into the assault and robbery,” stated police in a release.

“Officers located and seized 15 long-barreled firearms (including one semi-automatic model), two handguns (one of which was loaded), ammunition, prohibited magazines, ten knives and two cans of bear spray.”

Police also located and seized approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of cocaine, 672 grams of cannabis, a sum of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Read more: La Ronge RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault investigation

Hardlotte and Halkett have both been charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated sexual assault among many other charges.

They are scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on March 16,.

Click to play video: 'La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident'
La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationAttempted MurderNorthern SaskatchewanLa Ronge RCMPStanley MissionStanley Mission RCMP
