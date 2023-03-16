Gwyneth Paltrow faces backlash over her restrictive food habits: ‘It’s not wellness’

Send this page to someone via email

By now, most people are used to Gwyneth Paltrow‘s bizarre health trends but talk of what the star eats in a day has set the internet ablaze.

During a podcast appearance on The Art of Being Well with Dr. Cole, Paltrow, 50, was asked to describe her current wellness routine.

“I like to eat dinner early in the evening,” Paltrow started, going on to say she does a “nice” intermittent fast. (Intermittent fasting is the practice of cycling between eating and abstaining from food for particular blocks of time.)

As part of the fast, the Iron Man star’s first meal of the day comes around noon: coffee.

Story continues below advertisement

At lunch, Paltrow said she likes a bone broth soup.

For dinner, the Goop CEO follows a paleolithic diet, a fad diet that excludes processed foods, dairy, sugar and salt. Paltrow’s meal consists of “lots of vegetables.”

Paltrow said she also tries to do one hour of movement every day, either a walk, Pilates or a Tracy Anderson workout. She then uses a dry brush on her skin and gets into an infrared sauna.

A TikTok clip of Paltrow talking about her diet has since gone viral. The video has been viewed 2.4 million times as of this writing.

Social media users took instant issue with Paltrow’s restrictive diet. Many called her the “ultimate almond mom,” a term used to criticize mothers who push their own unhealthy relationships with food onto their children.

Lauren Cadillac, a registered dietician from New York City, responded on TikTok and called Paltrow’s eating habits “disordered.”

“THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD,” Cadillac wrote, noting that was especially true for Paltrow, who stands about five feet, nine inches tall.

Cadillac’s rebuttals were simple: “Bone broth is not a meal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kim Lindsay, another dietician from Australia, also criticized Paltrow’s “wellness routine.” She warned her followers to eat regularly throughout the day “and enjoy all foods as part of a balanced diet.”

@kim_nutrition #duet with @dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow So much diet culture in this ‘wellness routine’. I worry about how many people will follow this. Please remember to eat regulalry over the day and enjoy all foods as part of a balanced diet xx #dietculture #wellness #dietitian ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

On Twitter, more people chimed in on Paltrow’s diet.

“How long has Gwyneth Paltrow been detoxing surely she can’t have anything left at this point,” one Twitter user wrote.

how long has Gwyneth Paltrow been detoxing surely she can’t have anything left at this point where does it end — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know what Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she’s promoting in that clip but it’s not wellness,” wrote another critic.

I don’t know what gwyneth Paltrow thinks she’s promoting in that clip but it’s not wellness. — Steevie 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@StephanieYeboah) March 15, 2023

5:15 Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims

During the same interview, Cole asked Paltrow to name the “weirdest wellness thing” she’s done.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have used ozone therapy rectally,” she answered. “It’s pretty weird.”

Paltrow said the treatment was “very helpful,” but did not elaborate.

Despite Paltrow’s claims of seeing benefit, ozone therapy is not FDA-approved. The practice uses ozone, a type of oxygen, to boost oxygen levels in the body for purported immune system and health benefits. The treatment can be applied to skin, vaginally or rectally, administered into the blood through an IV or injected into a patient’s muscle.

The FDA claims ozone therapy has no useful medical application and may irritate one’s lungs.