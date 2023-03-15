Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police alert car owners in Niagara Falls of recent ‘spike’ in catalytic converter thefts

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 12:18 pm
Police are alerting car owners of a recent 2023 spike in catalytic converter thefts in Niagara Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are alerting car owners of a recent 2023 spike in catalytic converter thefts in Niagara Falls, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police are alerting vehicle owners in Niagara Falls, Ont., of recent spike in catalytic converter thefts since early February.

Detectives with Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say at least 21 parked trucks and cars have had the expensive auto part cut away from under cars and trucks in recent weeks.

“Thieves have been active in the residential apartment building parking lots in the north end in Niagara Falls,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

Read more: Police in Hamilton lay 68 charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters

“They have also targeted commercial parking lots within the area of Montrose Road, McLeod Road, Pin Oak Drive and Canadian Drive.”

Suspects are believed to have used battery-operated grinders and reciprocating saws in the incidents reported in the last two months. Almost half involved a Hyundai car or sport utility vehicle.

NRPS say the stolen catalytic converters are being sold to scrap yards since they contain valuable metals, including palladium and rhodium.

