Police alert car owners in Niagara Falls of recent ‘spike’ in catalytic converter thefts

Police are alerting vehicle owners in Niagara Falls, Ont., of recent spike in catalytic converter thefts since early February.

Detectives with Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say at least 21 parked trucks and cars have had the expensive auto part cut away from under cars and trucks in recent weeks.

“Thieves have been active in the residential apartment building parking lots in the north end in Niagara Falls,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“They have also targeted commercial parking lots within the area of Montrose Road, McLeod Road, Pin Oak Drive and Canadian Drive.”

Suspects are believed to have used battery-operated grinders and reciprocating saws in the incidents reported in the last two months. Almost half involved a Hyundai car or sport utility vehicle.

NRPS say the stolen catalytic converters are being sold to scrap yards since they contain valuable metals, including palladium and rhodium.