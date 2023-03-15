Kingston, Ont. teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation

See more sharing options

The Limestone District School Board says one of its teachers has been charged by Kingston police.

According to the school board, Dave Chamberlain, a teacher at LaSalle Secondary School, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

The school board says it is co-operating with Kingston police during their investigation.

Chamberlain was removed from the classroom on Feb. 10 immediately after the board became aware of the allegations.

Kingston police have not provided any further details.