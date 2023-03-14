SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Hutchison tagged for six runs as Yankees down Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 9:21 pm
TAMPA, Fla. – Drew Hutchison was tagged for six runs in the first inning Tuesday as the New York Yankees rolled to a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action.

Hutchison gave up a solo home run to DJ LeMahieu, a three-run homer to Josh Donaldson and a two-run shot to Estevan Florial before being replaced by Jay Jackson with just one out.

The Yankees lived up to their “Bronx Bombers” nickname, scoring all their runs via the longball.

Oswald Peraza added a solo shot off Thomas Hatch in the third inning and Andres Chaparro had a three-run homer in the eighth.

Rainer Nunez hit a two-run homer in the third for Toronto. Daulton Varsho added a run with an RBI double in the fifth.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out six and not surrendering a walk over 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto (11-7) next faces Pittsburgh on Wednesday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
