Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, March 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, March 14
WATCH: A wintry mix of precipitation — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, March 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alto’s CEO attends the SXSW conference, new transitional housing for female former inmates and family vacations in Hawaii in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon startup Alto invited to SXSW conference

The CEO of Saskatoon-based Alto recently attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas.

The invitation comes less than a year after the company launched its health tech startup.

Co-founder and CEO Hadi Taherians says his company is involved in helping families find better home care and to meet future demands for those services.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon start-up Alto invited to SXSW conference'
Saskatoon start-up Alto invited to SXSW conference

STC helps female inmates transition back into the community

A new transitional housing site is set to open its doors soon, housing female former inmates from Pine Grove.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon tribal Chief Mark Arcand has details on how it will help women transition back into society.

He also has an update on the White Buffalo Youth Lodge and the need for a new facility.

Click to play video: 'STC helping female inmates transition back into the community'
STC helping female inmates transition back into the community

Family vacations in Hawaii: Travel Tips

Jamie Milton is talking about a warmer destination in Travel Tips.

Trending Now

Milton, with Uniglobe Carefree Travel, was recently in Hawaii and explains that it is a great location for a family vacation.

She has more details about heading to Kauai, activities to take part in and the travel deal of the day to Kiahuna Plantation Resort Kauai.

Click to play video: 'Family vacations in Hawaii: Travel Tips'
Family vacations in Hawaii: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, March 14.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 14
Travel TipsSaskatoon Tribal CouncilGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWhite Buffalo Youth LodgeSXSWPine GroveUniglobe TravelJamie MiltonAltoSXSW Conference
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers