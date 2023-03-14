Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 14

Send this page to someone via email

Alto’s CEO attends the SXSW conference, new transitional housing for female former inmates and family vacations in Hawaii in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon startup Alto invited to SXSW conference

The CEO of Saskatoon-based Alto recently attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas.

The invitation comes less than a year after the company launched its health tech startup.

Co-founder and CEO Hadi Taherians says his company is involved in helping families find better home care and to meet future demands for those services.

4:46 Saskatoon start-up Alto invited to SXSW conference

STC helps female inmates transition back into the community

A new transitional housing site is set to open its doors soon, housing female former inmates from Pine Grove.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon tribal Chief Mark Arcand has details on how it will help women transition back into society.

He also has an update on the White Buffalo Youth Lodge and the need for a new facility.

3:54 STC helping female inmates transition back into the community

Family vacations in Hawaii: Travel Tips

Jamie Milton is talking about a warmer destination in Travel Tips.

Milton, with Uniglobe Carefree Travel, was recently in Hawaii and explains that it is a great location for a family vacation.

She has more details about heading to Kauai, activities to take part in and the travel deal of the day to Kiahuna Plantation Resort Kauai.

3:49 Family vacations in Hawaii: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, March 14.

Story continues below advertisement