Ontario NDP leader wants OHIP coverage for mental health services to help boost economy

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says the provincial government must improve access to mental health services to help boost the economy.

Stiles, MPP for Davenport, was in Peterborough on Tuesday to meet with the Peterborough and Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce. She says the discussion covered a “lot of issues” and concerns raised by small businesses such as workforce and infrastructure investment, affordable housing, and the approval of municipal Official Plans.

However, she says one key issue is the need to help Ontarians who are “struggling” due to the rising costs of living, contributing to health-related issues for employees and recruitment/retainment challenges for employers.

“We cannot expect people to go to work and help grow the economy if they’re experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety and mental health issues,” she said.

Stiles, who was elected party leader in February, says the NDP continues to advocate for mental health services to be part of the public health-care system — including free access to counselling and therapy services not currently covered. It was a key pillar by former party leader Andrea Horwath leading up to the 2022 provincial election.

“That OHIP coverage should be expanded to include mental health,” she said. “(Doug) Ford’s Conservative government has been saying ‘no’ to that. But we are not going to give up because people are counting on us. We’re putting forward ideas — big ideas and small ideas — to tackle this issue.”

Stiles highlighted the “Make Psychotherapy Tax-Free Act motion her party recently introduced which aims to remove a 13 per cent HST tax registered psychotherapists must charge clients for the services they provide.

“It’s what people are saying they need. Expanding access to mental health care is a win-win,” she said.

“It’s a win for the people, a win for the employers and a win for the province.”

Smith rebuttal

In response, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith said when the Conservatives came to power in 2018, the province’s health-care system had been “pretty much abandoned” for mental health and addictions.

“We rolled up our sleeves and started on it right away,” Smith told Global News Peterborough. “It’s the first government to have a minister for mental health and addictions.”

Smith said he was “somewhat surprised” the NDP aren’t aware of some mental health services being offered through OHIP in his riding. That includes two mobile clinics for mental health and addictions, a pilot project recently launched in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“It’s something that can roll out across Ontario,” said Smith. “We are piloting it here in Peterborough with over $1 million annually in funding for it … it’s a great initiative and we are already seeing results from it.”

Smith also highlighted increased funding for FourCast, a Peterborough-based addiction treatment provider and noted last June’s launch of a consumption and treatment service site in downtown Peterborough.

“We have taken a lot of the first steps on (mental health and addictions),” said Smith. “And I’ll freely admit there’s more work to be done. That’s why we are working towards a residential detox and treatment centre for Peterborough. We’re very close to making a final announcement on that.”

Smith noted the residential detox centre will also be covered by OHIP.

“These are investments that we recognize we have to do and have been doing in Peterborough,” he added. “And Peterborough is leading the province on a number of these initiatives.”

Peterborough key to NDP plans

Stiles, who has family in the area, says Peterborough is “essential” to the NDP’s plans to form the next government.

“This region is very important to the province and, like many, it has struggled,” she said. “I ask to look at your life today: Was it better than it was four and a half years ago? I don’t think it generally is.”

“We have huge challenges and I’m here to listen to the people of Peterborough. I’ll learn more about what the issues are but also what the solutions are. Solutions are often here in our communities. People with the Chamber here have some great ideas. They know what it is going to take to revitalize the economy. And they’re asking the government to listen and address that in the upcoming (provincial) budget.”

Stiles says her party will prepare for the provincial budget and “keep it in check” to ensure supports are being provided to the small business community.

“If we don’t find ways to support Main Street, then our communities are going to falter,” she said.

– with files from Tricia Mason, Global News Peterborough