Correctional workers at Kingston, Ont.’s Collins Bay Institution made a significant drug seizure earlier this month.

According to CSC, on March 5 staff uncovered a package containing several contraband items. They included 1.1 kilograms of cannabis, 640 grams of tobacco and 30 grams of crystal meth, as well as cellphones and other items.