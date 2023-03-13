Kingston Police ask for public’s assistance in search for theft suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a recent theft.

According to police, on March 5, a victim visited a convenience store at Princess Street and The Parkway in the city’s midtown.

Before leaving, police say the victim left their purse on the counter and walked out.

A man, who was in the store, noticed the purse had been left behind. Security footage shows him grabbing the purse and concealing it before walking out of the store.

Police are looking to identify the suspect seen in the still images taken from the surveillance camera within the store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male suspect is asked to contact Det. Craig Boyce at 613-549-4660 ext. 6246 or via email at cboyce@kpf.ca.