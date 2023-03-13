Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

8 dead skunks in Richmond and Vancouver test positive for avian flu

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 6:51 pm
A skunk is seen in an undated handout photo. Eight skunks found dead last month in Vancouver and nearby Richmond, B.C., tested positive for avian flu. View image in full screen
A skunk is seen in an undated handout photo. Eight skunks found dead last month in Vancouver and nearby Richmond, B.C., tested positive for avian flu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Critter Care Wildlife Society,
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eight skunks that were found dead in late February in Richmond and Vancouver have tested positive for avian influenza.

The skunks were found in residential areas of the two cities and were originally thought to have been deliberately poisoned.

However, testing revealed the skunks were infected with the same strain of H5N1 avian influenza that caused the deaths of wildlife and domestic poultry in the province since the April 2022 outbreak began.

Read more: Concerns raised after dead, mutilated skunks found in East Vancouver

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, the skunks may have contracted the virus by eating infected wild birds.

The organization said influenza in skunks is considered to be a low risk to human health, but the risk for pets could be raised.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who finds a dead skunk in Richmond or Vancouver should leave the animal where it is and contact the B.C. Wildlife Health Program at 250 751-7246.

Since April 2022, wildlife infected by avian influenza in B.C. has included more than 20 species of wild birds, as well as two skunks and one fox found in rural areas of the province, according to the health authority.

Click to play video: 'Skunks found poisoned in Richmond'
Skunks found poisoned in Richmond
H1N1Avian FluSkunksDead skunks RichmondDead skunks VancouverSkunks Avian fluSkunks H1N1
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers