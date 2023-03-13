Vernon, B.C. RCMP investigating after body found inside vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police have cordoned off an area in the 4600 block of 20th Street as they investigate the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon RCMP said that additional police resources have been deployed to assist with the investigation into the person’s death and very little is known as of yet.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time,” Terleski said.

More to come…