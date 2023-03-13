Menu

Crime

Vernon, B.C. RCMP investigating after body found inside vehicle

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 5:41 pm
FILE. RCMP are investigating a body found in a Vernon neighbourhood. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP are investigating a body found in a Vernon neighbourhood. Stock photo/Global News
Police have cordoned off an area in the 4600 block of 20th Street as they investigate the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

Read more: No foul play in case of body found by Vernon, B.C. roadside, police say

Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon RCMP said that additional police resources have been deployed to assist with the investigation into the person’s death and very little is known as of yet.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time,” Terleski said.

More to come…

