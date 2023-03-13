Whitby restaurant owner, 55, charged in sexual assault investigation: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing additional charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said in January, officers launched an investigation into 55-year-old James Chatterpaul, owner of Chatterpaul’s restaurant on Brock Street North.

Police said a victim alleged Chatterpaul had touched them inappropriately in the workplace.

According to police, the accused was charged with sexual assault.

Officers said an additional four people have now come forward with allegations of a sexual nature.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred between 2005 and 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Chatterpaul has now been charged with seven counts of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.

The force said Chatterpaul “often” goes by the names ‘Chef Chad’ or ‘Chad.’

Police said he was previously employed at a restaurant in Oshawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.