Lifestyle

B.C. Hydro report shows temporary pandemic routines may be ‘new normal’

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 6:22 pm
tech layoffs View image in full screen
Woman in home office during Covid-19 lockdown. Getty Images
Whether it’s working from home or making the most of a Netflix subscription, a new report from B.C. Hydro shows some pandemic ‘new normal’ routines appear to be here to stay.

As we mark three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70 per cent of British Columbians said some aspect of their daily routine remains changed – most significantly on weekdays.

More than half report that their at-home pandemic work routine remains the same. As well, 33per cent say they are cooking at home more often.

Reliance on streaming services has increased, with 56 per cent of people watching more TV now than before the pandemic.

Read more: Canadians shifting food habits during coronavirus pandemic: report

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’ve seen is a shift in when and how people use electricity,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

“We are seeing electricity use in the morning ramp up later. This could be due to things like people sleeping in a bit longer with many more working from home. We are also seeing people use a bit more electricity during the day.”

She recommends using energy-saving modes on office equipment or using smaller appliances during the day.

Trending Now

The report found people are also doing more laundry during the day, and the dinner time peak usage has moved earlier, to 6 p.m. from 7 p.m.

With less time in the office, 15 per cent of people who responded to the survey are grooming and showering less in the morning, and for less time than they used to during the week.

Click to play video: 'Report finds electric heating cheaper with rising gas costs'
Report finds electric heating cheaper with rising gas costs
COVID-19COVID-19 Pandemicbc hydroWork From Homenew normalcovid-19 pandemic habitspandemic habits
