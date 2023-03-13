B.C. Hydro report shows temporary pandemic routines may be ‘new normal’

Send this page to someone via email

Whether it’s working from home or making the most of a Netflix subscription, a new report from B.C. Hydro shows some pandemic ‘new normal’ routines appear to be here to stay.

As we mark three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70 per cent of British Columbians said some aspect of their daily routine remains changed – most significantly on weekdays.

More than half report that their at-home pandemic work routine remains the same. As well, 33per cent say they are cooking at home more often.

Reliance on streaming services has increased, with 56 per cent of people watching more TV now than before the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’ve seen is a shift in when and how people use electricity,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

“We are seeing electricity use in the morning ramp up later. This could be due to things like people sleeping in a bit longer with many more working from home. We are also seeing people use a bit more electricity during the day.”

She recommends using energy-saving modes on office equipment or using smaller appliances during the day.

The report found people are also doing more laundry during the day, and the dinner time peak usage has moved earlier, to 6 p.m. from 7 p.m.

With less time in the office, 15 per cent of people who responded to the survey are grooming and showering less in the morning, and for less time than they used to during the week.