Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating bank robbery in Amherstview

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 3:07 pm
Police in Amherstview say this man attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.
Police in Amherstview say this man attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township are investigating a bank robbery at an Amherstview Bank.

The OPP have released security images of the alleged suspect.

Police tell Global News the man entered the bank, demanded cash and fled on foot. Adding there is now a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

According to police, the person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ – 5’10” and 170lbs – 180lbs, wearing all black. He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Speers Boulevard. It is believed the person of interest then entered the driver’s side of a white sedan before leaving the area.

Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceBank RobberyBank of MontrealAmherstviewspeers boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers