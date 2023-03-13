OPP investigating bank robbery in Amherstview

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township are investigating a bank robbery at an Amherstview Bank.
The OPP have released security images of the alleged suspect.
Police tell Global News the man entered the bank, demanded cash and fled on foot. Adding there is now a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
According to police, the person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ – 5’10” and 170lbs – 180lbs, wearing all black. He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Speers Boulevard. It is believed the person of interest then entered the driver’s side of a white sedan before leaving the area.
