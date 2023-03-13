OPP investigating bank robbery in Amherstview

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township are investigating a bank robbery at an Amherstview Bank.

The OPP have released security images of the alleged suspect.

Police tell Global News the man entered the bank, demanded cash and fled on foot. Adding there is now a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

According to police, the person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ – 5’10” and 170lbs – 180lbs, wearing all black. He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Speers Boulevard. It is believed the person of interest then entered the driver’s side of a white sedan before leaving the area.

Attempted robbery – Just before noon, an unknown male dressed in black, entered a financial institution in Amherstview, demanding cash. Officers looking to identify the person pictured below. No weapon seen. Call 1-888-310-1122 if observed/if you have security or dashcam footage. pic.twitter.com/SWXtlbhNRW — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 13, 2023