Woman found dead inside tent at Hastings Street encampment

Vancouver police are investigating after an unidentified woman was found dead inside a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Sunday night.

Fire crews initially responded to a tent fire just after 5:30 p.m. at Hastings and Main. They alerted police after making the discovery after the fire was put out.

Few details are available about the woman’s death, but police say evidence indicates the woman died before the fire started.

Vancouver police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the woman.