Crime

Woman found dead inside tent at Hastings Street encampment

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 3:10 pm
Main and Hastings View image in full screen
The intersection of Main and Hastings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Vancouver police are investigating after an unidentified woman was found dead inside a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Sunday night.

Fire crews initially responded to a tent fire just after 5:30 p.m. at Hastings and Main. They alerted police after making the discovery after the fire was put out.

Read more: East Hastings tent fire impacts residents, businesses on DTES

Few details are available about the woman’s death, but police say evidence indicates the woman died before the fire started.

Vancouver police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the woman.

VancouverDowntown EastsideVancouver tent cityHastings Street EncampmentHastings And Maindowntown eastside tent firehasting tent fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

