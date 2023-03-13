Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in Maples area: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Rose Strang, 25, was last seen in the Maples area of the city on Feb. 28.
Police say they are worried for Strang’s well-being.
Strang is five-foot-eight in height, 200 pounds, with dark hair with blue/green highlights and brown eyes.
Strang was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, black pants and black/red/white shoes.
Anyone with information on Strang’s whereabouts should call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
