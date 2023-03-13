Durham police close road for several hours in Oshawa following stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

There’s still little information following a stabbing near a busy Oshawa, Ont., roadway on Sunday morning.

Durham police tweeted that they had closed Simcoe Street North and Adelaide for a “police investigation” around 5:30 a.m.

It wasn’t until hours later that police tweeted that they were there for a stabbing.

Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in this area. Traffic on Simcoe will be affected for several hours. Please use alternative routes. https://t.co/PwhOPTbxW1 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there was “no suspect information available,” but said it appears to be an isolated incident.

No information has been provided on the victim or victims at this time.

The road was reopened nearly 10 hours later.

Global News has reached out to police for further information but has yet to hear back.