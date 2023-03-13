Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Durham police close road for several hours in Oshawa following stabbing

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 2:48 pm
Durham Regional Police on the scene of a stabbing in Oshawa View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Oshawa on Sunday morning. Frazer Snowdon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s still little information following a stabbing near a busy Oshawa, Ont., roadway on Sunday morning.

Durham police tweeted that they had closed Simcoe Street North and Adelaide for a “police investigation” around 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Man dead after collision in Brock Township, Ont., police say

It wasn’t until hours later that police tweeted that they were there for a stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there was “no suspect information available,” but said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Trending Now

No information has been provided on the victim or victims at this time.

The road was reopened nearly 10 hours later.

Global News has reached out to police for further information but has yet to hear back.

More on Crime
OshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceOshawa crimestabbing investigationOshawa stabbingCity of OshawaPolice investigate after stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers