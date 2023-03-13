Menu

Canada

McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 12:06 pm
McCain Foods moves toward regenerative agriculture practices
Potato processor McCain Foods is making changes to the potatoes it will use in its products, taking a major jump towards regenerative agriculture. As Quinn Campbell explains, it's a move one local grower feels is a step in the right direction. – Jun 25, 2021
McCain Foods says it will spend $600 million to double the size of its potato processing facility in southern Alberta.

The Toronto-based food manufacturing company says the project at its Coaldale facility near Lethbridge will be the largest investment in the company’s history.

It says the project will create two new production lines and create 260 new jobs, more than doubling the facility’s current workforce.

Read more: McCain Foods moves toward regenerative agriculture practices

McCain says the expansion will also include wind turbines and solar panels to provide 100 per cent renewable electricity to the facility.

The company will also use renewable biogas generated at the site’s wastewater treatment facility to offset natural gas demand.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: McCain Foundation investment aimed at U of L grad students with sustainable agriculture focus

McCain says construction on the expansion will begin later this year.

'Free Fry Day' fundraiser helps keep Halo Air Ambulance in the sky

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

