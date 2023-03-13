Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drake tour with 21 Savage includes stops in Vancouver, Montreal; Toronto dates to be announced later

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 11:15 am
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.  Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. View image in full screen
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.  Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album “Her Loss.”

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Read more: Toronto’s Drake wins Grammy for best melodic rap performance

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake’s first tour in five years. He was last on the road with “Aubrey and the Three Migos” in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

Click to play video: 'Juno week adds welcome spark to Edmonton’s music scene'
Juno week adds welcome spark to Edmonton’s music scene
MusicentertainmentDrake21 savagedrake tour2023 Drake tourDrake 21 Savage tourDrake It's All a BlurDrake It's All a Blur tourDrake tour 2023It's All a BlurIt's All a Blur tour
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers