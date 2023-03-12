Regina police charge 2 after alleged robbery, forcible confinement at home

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman in Regina face multiple charges after an alleged robbery and forcible confinement incident.

Regina Police were called to an address on the 1000 block of McDonald Street around 10 a.m. on March 11.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who claimed he had been held against his will, assaulted and robbed by a man and woman at a home on the 900 block of McDonald Street.

The male victim told police there was also a female victim still inside the residence who was also assaulted and robbed.

Several officers went to the residence on the 900 block of McDonald Street and found two people believed to be responsible.

Both were taken into custody without incident. Police also found the woman who had been assaulted and robbed in the home.

Police said both victims had minor injuries.

A 28-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Regina, have been charged with robbery and forcible confinement.

The two will make their first appearance in provincial court on March 13, 2023.