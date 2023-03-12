‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Police say driver recorded 100 km/h over speed limit in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton have impounded a vehicle after they say its driver was clocked going more than 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a car had been recorded driving at 166 km/h in a zone where the posted speed was 60 km/h. “Absolutely unacceptable,” the tweet said.

The driver of the vehicle received a 30-day license suspension, 15-day vehicle impound and faces a stunt driving charge, police said.

Ontario classifies stunt driving as travelling 40 km or more above the speed limit in areas where the posted limit is 80 km/h or lower.

In 2021, the penalties for stunt driving were raised. Vehicles caught stunt driving are now impounded for two weeks rather than one.