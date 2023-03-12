23rd Quinte Sportsman Show offers ‘something for everyone’ in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Now that our clocks have changed, you could say we’re in the home stretch of winter, with warmer and sunnier days on the horizon.

Outdoors enthusiasts from far and wide travelled to Belleville this weekend for the city’s 23rd annual Quinte Sportsman show at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre. The first since the pandemic. And the event had those in attendance thinking of the warm summer days ahead.

“I’m hoping it’s not far away, yeah. Another few weeks and it should be OK,” Alan Chapman said.

“Oh, it’s always a long winter. Even with a couple of vacations, it’s a long winter,” Rick Powers added.

“It’s nice to be out camping and into the woods. It’s nice to see the snow go away,” Colin MacMillan noted.

With more than 200 vendors, the event brought people in from all over southeastern Ontario.

“What I think makes it such a hit is that we have this entire Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre here in Belleville completely full. All four arenas, the gymnasium and upstairs. We have something for everybody,” vendor and event organizer Catherine Cox said.

That might be an understatement.

There were boats, camping trailers, fishing rods, and all-terrain vehicles. Even giant hot tubs that could rival some people’s swimming pools. Just about anything to help make the most of summer.

And on the last of the three-day event, everyone seemed to be doing the same thing.

“Just checking out things for summer,” John Coyle said.

“Take a look around, see all the nice stuff,” Brad Tyner suggested.

“Just a look around, see what they’ve got,” Alan Chapman added.

“We’re just out here looking at the campers and the toys. We’re interested in buying,” Colin & Sandra MacMillan admitted.

Whether buying or browsing, some are just happy for something to do.

“Oh, it’s a nice day to wander around and see what new toys are out there. I’ll see if I can add to our economy by purchasing something,” Rick Powers said.

And it’s that kind of mindset that’s made the Quinte Sportsman Show a spring staple in the ‘friendly city’.