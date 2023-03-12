Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Liver Health Month: How to prevent liver disease

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Liver Health Month: How to prevent liver disease'
Liver Health Month: How to prevent liver disease
Liver Health Month: How to prevent liver disease
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Holly Nyenkamp with the Canadian Liver Foundation joins Global News Calgary to discuss the rise in Canadians at risk for liver disease and how you can improve your liver health.

More on Health
Liverliver diseaseHealth Risk

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers