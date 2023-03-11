Kal Tire Place hosts 24th annual Vernon Spring Home Show

Send this page to someone via email

Kal Tire Place has been transformed from a hockey rink into a giant shopping centre for the 24th annual Vernon Spring Home Show.

Over 70 local businesses from around the Okanagan have set up their exhibits on the arena’s event level, from home appliances to furniture.

“We’ve got a little something for everyone here,” described show manager, Jim Rice.

“If your furnace is going, we’ve got furnace people here, and if you need to put a roof on, we’ve got roofers here – anything about your home, landscaping, inside, outside of your house, we’ve got you covered.”

Rice added that the event also provides a boost to the local economy.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the economy here, it’s about driving local business, and some of these businesses, they don’t just look at Vernon as their territory, but the Okanagan Valley,” said Rice.

“So particularly in the north here, this territory will stretch up to Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby and those outlying communities, and people from those communities come to this event.”

One custom woodworker says coming to events like this is highly beneficial for his business.

“This is my marketing for the year pretty much,” explained owner of Spartan Woodworks, Steven Gervais.

“I come to these shows and talk to a lot of people, hand out a lot of cards, and from there, I get work because word of mouth travels from there and it’s pretty much what I do.”

With hundreds of people walking through Kal Tire Place this weekend, businesses from out of town are also taking advantage of the opportunity to connect with clients who otherwise might not get to visit their store.

“It’s great localized exposure for us,” said Canada Cabinet employee, Rick Bohna.

Story continues below advertisement

“We service the whole Okanagan, so to come out to Vernon and meet clients face to face, is just a great way to introduce our product to everybody in the area.”

The Home Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free.