Canada

Kal Tire Place hosts 24th annual Vernon Spring Home Show

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon Home Show returns for 24th year'
Vernon Home Show returns for 24th year
Dozens of booths are set up on the event level of Kal Tire Place in Vernon, for the city's 24th annual Spring Home Show. This event gives business owners a chance to showcase their products and connect with people from all over the Okanagan Valley, and as Jayden Wasney reports, it's also providing a boost to the local economy.
Kal Tire Place has been transformed from a hockey rink into a giant shopping centre for the 24th annual Vernon Spring Home Show.

Over 70 local businesses from around the Okanagan have set up their exhibits on the arena’s event level, from home appliances to furniture.

“We’ve got a little something for everyone here,” described show manager, Jim Rice.

“If your furnace is going, we’ve got furnace people here, and if you need to put a roof on, we’ve got roofers here – anything about your home, landscaping, inside, outside of your house, we’ve got you covered.”

Read more: Annual Home and Reno Show returns to Penticton, B.C.

Rice added that the event also provides a boost to the local economy.

“For the economy here, it’s about driving local business, and some of these businesses, they don’t just look at Vernon as their territory, but the Okanagan Valley,” said Rice.

“So particularly in the north here, this territory will stretch up to Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby and those outlying communities, and people from those communities come to this event.”

One custom woodworker says coming to events like this is highly beneficial for his business.

Read more: Am I ready to buy a home? Questions to ask before entering the housing market

“This is my marketing for the year pretty much,” explained owner of Spartan Woodworks, Steven Gervais.

“I come to these shows and talk to a lot of people, hand out a lot of cards, and from there, I get work because word of mouth travels from there and it’s pretty much what I do.”

With hundreds of people walking through Kal Tire Place this weekend, businesses from out of town are also taking advantage of the opportunity to connect with clients who otherwise might not get to visit their store.

“It’s great localized exposure for us,” said Canada Cabinet employee, Rick Bohna.

Read more: Reno gone wrong: Toronto-based contractor takes $82K, disappears

“We service the whole Okanagan, so to come out to Vernon and meet clients face to face, is just a great way to introduce our product to everybody in the area.”

The Home Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free.

OkanaganVernonCanadaEconomybusinessesLocalFurnitureKal Tire PlaceExhibitsappliancesClientsSpring Home Showvernon spring home show
