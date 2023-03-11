Menu

Canada

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: March 10'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: March 10
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from March 10, 2023.
Police say a person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said police, along with paramedics and fire services, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 117 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

It said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Read more: Independent watchdog agency charges New Brunswick RCMP officer with assault

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway,” the release said. “An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.”

The RCMP said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the individual’s identity and cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash remains under investigation, the release said.

New BrunswickCrashFatal CrashCar crashNew Brunswick RCMPSingle Vehicle Crashnew brunswick car crashBlack River Bridge
