Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

Police say a person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said police, along with paramedics and fire services, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 117 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

It said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway,” the release said. “An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.”

The RCMP said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the individual’s identity and cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation, the release said.