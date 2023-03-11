Woodstock, Ont. childcare owner charged with sex crimes

Woodstock, Ont., police say they’ve charged a 37-year-old man with a series of sex-related offenses.
Police say they arrested a man who operates a childcare service on Thursday.
Trevor Hendershott, 37, has been charged with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
Police believe the accused is “actively involved in other youth based programs within the city.”
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
