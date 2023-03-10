Man, woman found dead in car were gunned down: North Edmonton double homicide update

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman were shot multiple times and died inside a car in north Edmonton on Tuesday evening, police said in an update to the homicide investigation on Friday.

The man and woman who died in their vehicle on March 7 are the victims of Edmonton’s latest homicide.

Autopsies conducted this week determined Mohamed Lamin Fofanah, 20, and Mya Abialmouna, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds and their manner of death is homicide.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the Delwood area at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Global News spoke with several residents in the area who all reported hearing multiple gunshots Tuesday night.

Police arrived to find a silver car on 132A Avenue, at the intersection with 66 Street, with the two victims suffering serious injuries inside it. Paramedics responded but the two were declared dead on scene.

EPS Homicide Section detectives continue to investigate and as of Friday, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, dashcam or residential video footage regarding this double homicide is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.