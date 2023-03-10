No foul play in case of body found by Vernon, B.C. roadside, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police don’t believe there was any foul play involved in the death of a man whose body was found late last month on a Vernon, B.C., street.

The body was found Feb. 28 at around 6:45 a.m., in the 4100-block of 15th Avenue in Vernon.

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased, police said they’d release no additional information.

