Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No foul play in case of body found by Vernon, B.C. roadside, police say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street
The RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was found dead on a residential street in Vernon Tuesday morning. Police say they are still looking into the cause of the death – Feb 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police don’t believe there was any foul play involved in the death of a man whose body was found late last month on a Vernon, B.C., street.

The body was found Feb. 28 at around 6:45 a.m., in the 4100-block of 15th Avenue in Vernon.

Read more: Body found in Vernon, RCMP investigating

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased, police said they’d release no additional information.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'North Okanagan RCMP seek feedback for strategic plan'
North Okanagan RCMP seek feedback for strategic plan
RCMPvernon rcmpBC Coroners Servicevernon north okanagan rcmpFoul Playbody found in Vernon4100 block of 15th avenueno criminality in body found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers