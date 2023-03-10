Man arrested after several robberies reported in Oshawa, police say

A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after a robbery in Oshawa, Ont., police say.
Durham regional police said on Wednesday at around 7:55 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on Glenn Street.
Police said as a result, a 33-year-old man was arrested.
According to police, Cory Mackinnon from Oshawa has been charged with four counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace and three counts of breach of probation.
Police said he was held for a bail hearing.
Officers allege Mackinnon is responsible for three robberies at a Circle K on Wentworth Street on Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and on Wednesday.
Police alleged that Mackinnon is also responsible for a robbery at Absolute Discount on Wentworth Street on Jan. 25.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
