Crime

Man arrested after several robberies reported in Oshawa, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 3:46 pm
Man arrested after several robberies reported in Oshawa, police say - image View image in full screen
Durham regional police / Facebook / File
A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after a robbery in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said on Wednesday at around 7:55 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on Glenn Street.

Police said as a result, a 33-year-old man was arrested.

According to police, Cory Mackinnon from Oshawa has been charged with four counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace and three counts of breach of probation.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly fleeing from scene of collision, firing gun, Durham police say

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Officers allege Mackinnon is responsible for three robberies at a Circle K on Wentworth Street on Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and on Wednesday.

Police alleged that Mackinnon is also responsible for a robbery at Absolute Discount on Wentworth Street on Jan. 25.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Durham Police now searching for clues after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide'
Durham Police now searching for clues after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide
CrimeOshawaDurham Regional PoliceSearch WarrantDRPSRobberiesOshawa crimeRobbery chargesCrime Oshawa
