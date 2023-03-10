Man, 70, dead after collision in Whitby, police say

See more sharing options

A 70-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 11 p.m., officers were called to the Victoria Street East and Brock Street South area after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Officers said a man drove his vehicle onto the curb and struck a hydro pole after suffering a medical episode.

“The 70-year-old male driver was non-responsive at the scene, and transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release.

Officers said roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.