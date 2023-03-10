Menu

Headline link
Crime

Lindsay police investigate ‘targeted’ assaults at Lindsay Street South residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 12:15 pm
Police in Lindsay say two residents were assaulted by a group of unknown people at a residence on Lindsay Street South early Friday, March 10, 2023.
Police in Lindsay say two residents were assaulted by a group of unknown people at a residence on Lindsay Street South early Friday, March 10, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating assaults on two residents at their home early Friday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a Lindsay Street South residence.

Police say a group of unknown suspects attacked a resident who was outside on the front porch of the home.

Read more: 2 charged after uttering threats with gun on FaceTime chat, Lindsay police say

“The confrontation continued into the entry way of the home where a second resident was struck in the face by an unknown object before suspects fled the area,” police said.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers, along with the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit, searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Police are calling the attacks a “targeted incident.”

Anyone who has information or has video surveillance in the Lindsay Street South and Durham Street West area on March 10 around 3 a.m. is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

AssaultBreak And EnterlindsayLindsay crimeLindsay PoliceKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

