Lindsay police investigate ‘targeted’ assaults at Lindsay Street South residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating assaults on two residents at their home early Friday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a Lindsay Street South residence.

Police say a group of unknown suspects attacked a resident who was outside on the front porch of the home.

“The confrontation continued into the entry way of the home where a second resident was struck in the face by an unknown object before suspects fled the area,” police said.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers, along with the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit, searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Police are calling the attacks a “targeted incident.”

Anyone who has information or has video surveillance in the Lindsay Street South and Durham Street West area on March 10 around 3 a.m. is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.