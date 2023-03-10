Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 10

Send this page to someone via email

Teeing up the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature and teaching students about food and agriculture.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Key issues in the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature

Saskatchewan MLAs have a lot to talk about, back at the legislature for the spring session.

Within the next couple of weeks, the government will outline its priorities in the spring budget.

Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, looks at some of the big issues in the spring session.

Ag in the Classroom teaches students about food and agriculture

Students across Saskatchewan are learning more about the food in their fridges and where it comes from.

March is Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month, and Ag in the Classroom will be a big emphasis.

Sara Shymko, the executive director of Agriculture in the Classroom, explains why it is important for students to learn about agriculture.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 10

Snowy and blustery — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, March 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.