Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 10
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 10.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Teeing up the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature and teaching students about food and agriculture.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Key issues in the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature

Saskatchewan MLAs have a lot to talk about, back at the legislature for the spring session.

Within the next couple of weeks, the government will outline its priorities in the spring budget.

Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, looks at some of the big issues in the spring session.

Click to play video: 'Key issues in the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature'
Key issues in the spring session of the Saskatchewan legislature

Ag in the Classroom teaches students about food and agriculture

Students across Saskatchewan are learning more about the food in their fridges and where it comes from.

Story continues below advertisement

March is Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month, and Ag in the Classroom will be a big emphasis.

Sara Shymko, the executive director of Agriculture in the Classroom, explains why it is important for students to learn about agriculture.

Click to play video: 'Ag in the Classroom teaching students about food and agriculture'
Ag in the Classroom teaching students about food and agriculture

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 10

Trending Now

Snowy and blustery — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, March 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 10
AgricultureGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatchewan LegislatureSaskatchewan PoliticsDaniel WestlakeAg in the ClassroomCanadian Agriculture Literacy MonthUnivesity Of Saskatchewan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers