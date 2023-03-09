Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 men, 1 teen charged after stolen vehicle located in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 7:20 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four men and a teen have been charged with several firearm offences after a vehicle was stolen in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on March 8, at around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard area for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee, striking several police vehicles,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Toronto police charge 6 in connection with kidnapping, robbery investigation

Police said the officers were able to contain the vehicle and arrest five suspects.

According to police, a loaded handgun and 17 rounds of ammunition were located and seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 19-year-old Pablo Banton from Brampton has been charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

“Pablo Banton is currently on a release order stemming from unrelated firearm offences that are currently before the courts,” a news release read.

Police said 19-year-old Josiah Lowe from Brampton was also charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

More on Crime

“Josiah Lowe is currently on a firearms prohibition order resulting from a robbery conviction,” officers said. “He is currently on two separate release orders stemming from robbery allegations currently before the courts.”

Read more: Driver attempts U-turn on Hwy. 401 during police pursuit, crashes and is arrested: Durham police

Officers said 19-year-old Matthew Swaby from Brampton was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Trending Now

Eighteen-year-old Mubarek Ibrihim from Brampton was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old from Brampton who can not be named was charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All five were held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police are probing whether a fatal shooting in Vaughan is connected to 2 gunshot victims located in Toronto'
York Regional Police are probing whether a fatal shooting in Vaughan is connected to 2 gunshot victims located in Toronto
CrimeBramptonStolen VehicleFirearmBrampton CrimeFirearm ChargesTeen Chargedmen chargedfirearm charges brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers