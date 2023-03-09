4 men, 1 teen charged after stolen vehicle located in Brampton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four men and a teen have been charged with several firearm offences after a vehicle was stolen in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on March 8, at around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard area for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee, striking several police vehicles,” police said in a news release.

Police said the officers were able to contain the vehicle and arrest five suspects.

According to police, a loaded handgun and 17 rounds of ammunition were located and seized.

Officers said 19-year-old Pablo Banton from Brampton has been charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

“Pablo Banton is currently on a release order stemming from unrelated firearm offences that are currently before the courts,” a news release read.

Police said 19-year-old Josiah Lowe from Brampton was also charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

“Josiah Lowe is currently on a firearms prohibition order resulting from a robbery conviction,” officers said. “He is currently on two separate release orders stemming from robbery allegations currently before the courts.”

Officers said 19-year-old Matthew Swaby from Brampton was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Eighteen-year-old Mubarek Ibrihim from Brampton was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old from Brampton who can not be named was charged with several offences including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All five were held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.