Lethbridge outreach services funding stalls: ‘Encampments are coming’

It’s been more than two months since the Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) assumed control of the Lethbridge Shelter and Stabilization Centre and demand continues to outweigh capacity.

“We are set up to accommodate 110 spaces,” said COO Kash Shade. “With some of these cold spells, it’s been far beyond that — I think we’ve exceeded 150 nightly occupants.”

The group partners with organizations like SAGE Clan and the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen on outreach services to reach more clients.

“It really comes down to being outcome driven and results driven,” Shade said.

Additional funding for outreach programming was put on hold Tuesday, after city council voted against allocating more than $850,000 federal dollars over our years to Streets Alive Mission.

Some council members cited a lack of specifics and Indigenous components in Streets Alive’s application.

“I’m being asked to allocate money to a project which I really don’t know whether there is something that can be done based on the request for quotations,” Coun. Rajko Dodic said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The BTDH believes they could access the funding. However, requests for quotations closed just three days after it began shelter operations.

As homelessness continues to be front of mind, there are concerns past problems will return.

“Right now, because of the situation that is coming up very soon — encampments are coming again — we need to be proactive,” Coun. Mark Campbell said.

Shade believes a fix will take multiple steps.

“Services that really support our philosophy when it comes to a wellness approach — that being where addiction and mental health services come into play, as well as the strong partnerships with housing supports and supportive housing programs,” Shade said.

Streets Alive submitted the only application for the funds. They were not available for an interview Thursday.

Council is expected to hear a new motion regarding the federal outreach funding at its next meeting.