81-year-old trapped in snowbank survives nearly a week on candy, croissants

An 81-year-old man in California miraculously survived nearly one week trapped alone in his snow-covered car before rescuers discovered him alongside a deserted highway.

To survive, Jerry Alan Jouret of Big Pine, Calif., reportedly ate just the croissants, candy and biscotti he had in his car. CNN reports Jouret also regularly rolled down his window to eat snow. He had only a light quilt and a hotel towel to stay warm.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Jouret’s vehicle became trapped in a snowbank during a recent series of rare winter snowfalls in California. Since the end of February, the state has reportedly seen millions of cubic yards of snow, with as much as over 130 centimetres falling in certain areas over the last few days.

Jouret was first reported missing on Feb. 28, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. He was last heard from four days before that on Feb. 24 when he was travelling from his home in Big Pine to Gardnerville, Calif., some 270 kilometres away.

CNN reported Jouret, a former mathematician and NASA employee, attempted to conserve his vehicle’s battery after his stranding, only turning on the car to periodically keep himself warm. On the third day, the car battery died, leaving the driver’s electric-powered window open a few inches.

It took rescuers three days of attempts before they were finally able to go and search for Jouret, as inclement, stormy weather kept posing safety concerns for the search crew.

Finally, on March 2, officials were able to search the swath of Deep Springs Valley where Jouret was stranded. A cellular ping identified by a California Highway Patrol team led officials to the area.

Deployed helicopter crews eventually spotted Jouret’s vehicle buried in a snowbank. Though officials initially thought the car was a rock, they noticed the 81-year-old reportedly waving his arm out the car’s window.

Jouret was rescued from his car and was brought to Bishop Airport where he was then transported for medical care. He did not have any injuries and did not show signs of hypothermia. Jouret told CNN despite not having any physical ailments, he is “traumatized” by the experience.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office used news of Jouret’s rescue to remind people not to travel during snowstorms.

“Always be prepared for unexpected events and have a safety plan in place when travelling through the mountains,” the sheriff’s office wrote.